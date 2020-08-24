first link

  Monday Aug, 24 2020 08:11:46 PM

BTA consults more sectors on proposed Admin Code

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) continues to gather the concerns and suggestions from various sectors to further polish the...

BARMM gov't condemns deadly Jolo bombings

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has condemned the bombings on Monday in Jolo town in Sulu that killed eleven people and injured 20 others...

UPDATE 3: Twin blasts rock Jolo, kill 11 soldiers, civilians

ZAMBOANGA CITY--Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed in two successive bomb explosions in downtown Jolo, the capital of Sulu, where...

Cotabato guv condemns murder of lady tribal leader

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today strongly condemn the murder of a lady leader of an Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in...

Gov't, TelCos fixing Region 12 telecom problems

KORONADAL CITY --- The Economy Response Cluster (ERC) of the Regional Task Force 12 for COVID 19 prodded Monday all telecommunication outfits in...

