 Brahminy Kite found in Cotabato City

Climate Change/Environment
47
 
Judy B. Angkad

COTABATO CITY – The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Midsayap in Cotabato Province secured the safety of a Brahminy Kite (Haliastur indus) after it was turned over to the office by a concerned citizen.

CENR Officer Badjury H. Mustapha said that the wild bird was rescued on Sunday, June 14, by Meilin Abigail A. Abang, a senior high school teacher of Notre Dame University in this city.

According to Abang, the bird descended in a clothes line near her house.

“I know that it is endangered that’s why I saved it and immediately notified our barangay officials and the DENR,” Abang said.

The wildlife was turned over by Barangay RH 4 Kagawad Muslimin A. Sela to the CENRO Midsayap Wildlife Enforcement Team headed by Forester Alan C. Alim.

It weighs around 600 grams and has an estimated age of 1 to 2 years.

Alim believes that the turned over Brahminy Kite is domesticated due to the ring tag in its leg bearing an identification “Love Love”.

CENRO Mustapha advised the public not to capture any wildlife species if they are in good condition.

“Let them live in their natural habitat. If they are injured, immediately notify the nearest office of the DENR,” CENRO Mustapha said.

Hunting killing, illegal collection, possession and trafficking of wildlife in the Philippines is punishable under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001. 

