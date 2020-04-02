‘Kadtag Bangsamoro’ serves assistance to 4,014 vulnerable families in BARMM

COTABATO CITY – The Office of lawyer Lanang T. Ali Jr., Majority Floor Leader of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament in cooperation with the League of the Bangsamoro Organizations (LBO) has organized the ‘Kadtag Bangsamoro,’ a relief assistance program that aims to support the “most vulnerable families affected by the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.”

‘Kadtag Bangsamoro’ raised Php1,155,500.00 fund from its partners, like some members of the BTA Parliament and the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

‘Kadtag Bangsamoro’ beneficiaries

A total of 3,499 families benefitted from the relief assistance that was conducted on March 28 in the 37 barangays of Cotabato City.

Following the protocol of social distancing, a ceremonial distribution was conducted on March 28 at the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR).

Atty. Ali Jr. said they distributed the bulk of the relief goods “to city residents through their respective village chairmen with utmost safety precautions by wearing mask and observing social distancing.”

Every family received five kilograms of Sinandomeng rice, one kilogram of sugar and one-fourth kilogram of native coffee. “The ‘Kadtag Bangsamoro’ will soon continue to distribute relief assistance to the families adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” Atty. Ali Jr. said. (Office of the Secretary-General, BTA Parliament)