“Day of the 100 Millionth Baby:” Valuing every Filipino’s Development

On July 27, 2014, the Philippine population reached its 100 million mark in population. 100 babies born past midnight that day in state hospitals across 19 cities and 81 provinces were singled out as the symbolic “100 millionth baby.”

Marking the sixth birthday of that cohort of the now-young children, the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) commemorated the said event on Monday, July 27, with population and health offices in various local government units.

Bannered by the theme, “Bigyang Halaga ang Bawat Pinoy sa Pag-unlad, Ngayon at Bukas (Valuing Every Filipino’s Development, Today and Tomorrow),” the “Day of the 100 Millionth Baby” served as a barometer of the government and other organizations’ provision of resources in overall health, education and empowerment—not just for the identified 100 babies, but likewise for all Filipinos.

In SOCCSKSARGEN Region, POPCOM XII in partnership with its local population structures, has been monitoring four (4) of the 100 Millionth symbolic babies since 2014.

These symbolic babies are from the provinces of Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

Over the years, the agency monitors the status of development of the symbolic 100 millionth babies as to their overall development needs to address health and development gaps.

In a statement, Undersecretary Juan Antonio Perez III, MD, MPH commented that “the births of those babies embodied hope, but at the same time, posed a challenge for the government and communities to ensure their welfare and well-being, given the limited resources of our country.”

Echoing the statement of USEC Perez, POPCOM XII Regional Director Edwin Mateo Quijano called on its line agencies, civil society, academe, parents, and other stakeholders to continue working together, in making every birth of a child in the region wanted and planned, and ensure that every child is able to live in a healthy, productive and livable environment.

This is under the premise that their health, education and other basic development needs are well provided.

This year’s commemoration of the 100 millionth symbolic babies is particularly significant as the country is currently facing the COVID-19 Pandemic. Acknowledging the needs of these children also corresponds to acknowledging the needs of the general population. In this time of crisis, the government should rethink of their programs for the next years as we face the pandemic and address what needs to be prioritized upon assessing the current state of health, nutrition and socio-economic support system.

Commemorating the symbolic babies, POPCOM premiered an audio-visual presentation via Facebook live on its Facebook page, which features the current state of living of some of the abovementioned kids. POPCOM XII scheduled four visits to the four (4) symbolic babies in the region on August 13-14 to monitor their developmental status and to determine the type of support (health, social insurance, education, among others) that they need and their respective families. The celebration in its entirety is done as part of the reiteration of the agency's advocacy through the years that every child in the region should be born wanted, and basic rights on social services such as health and education are ensured for the children’s total development.