“Dignity burial” offered to slain, unclaimed NPA rebels in Senator Aquino town

SEN. NINOY AQUINO, Sultan Kudarat - After days of repeated appeals and announcements using the social media and local radio stations, nobody showed up to claim the remains of two slain communist rebels here, forcing authorities to bury the victims Wednesday.

SNA Mayor Randy Ecija Jr, the police and military officials have agreed to give “dignity burial” for the victims, a man and a woman, at a public cemetery here.

“We called pastors to offer prayers for the repose of their souls, though they are deemed enemy of the state but for us they are also people of this nation who are victims of wrong manipulation of the NPA rebels,” Ecija said.

Ecija said residents in remote villages have reported to authorities abaout the presence of armed men roaming around the communisties.

"The rebels were seen in the borders of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao," Ecija said.

On Jan. 31, at about 8 p.m., elements of 37th Infantry Battalion clashed with NPA guerillas in Sitio Sinuksok, Barangay Bugso of this town.

The rebels were led by a certain Kumander Ray-Ray, accordiong to Lt. Colonel Robert Go, 37th IB battalion commander.

Go said the encounter lasted for about 30 minutes and three of the rebels were killed. One of the fatalities were taken by their fleeing companions while the two were left behind with their firearms.

Go added that the troops recovered an M-16 Armalite rifle, an M-14 riffle, a .45 pistols and several ammunition beside the slain rebels.

Ecija has appealed to his constituents to immediately report to the police or the Army any activities of communist rebels in their mountain villages.

“The local government is using its full resources to address the concerns of people in terms of health, education, social services and others, they just need to visit and talk to us, no need to fight against the state,” Ecija said.