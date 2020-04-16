“Kadiwa on Wheels” market begins in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A government initiated market amid coronavirus scare has started selling fresh fruits and marine products for the people of Kidapawan City.

The “KADIWA on Wheels,” is a project of the Department of Agriculture (DA-12) and city government of Kidapawan and is now selling food supplies at the City Plaza Pavilion.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista has ordered the strict implementation of protocols like social distancing and wearing of face masks among buyers.

“We must observe strictly the provisions of the Enhanced Community Quarantine against COVID-19,” he said in the vernacular even as he reiterated that persons without “Kidapawan Quarantine ID Pass” (KQIP) are not allowed to buy food supplies.

Consumers can buy at reasonable prices fresh products like eggs, vegetables, fish, chicken and other food supplies, including fruits.

The “Kadiwa on Wheels” opened at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

“Market-Market” at the barangay level is also being considered so that people in the villages rendered immobile to the city proper by the ECQ can also avail of fresh food supplies.