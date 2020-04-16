“Kadiwa on Wheels” market begins in Kidapawan
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A government initiated market amid coronavirus scare has started selling fresh fruits and marine products for the people of Kidapawan City.
The “KADIWA on Wheels,” is a project of the Department of Agriculture (DA-12) and city government of Kidapawan and is now selling food supplies at the City Plaza Pavilion.
Mayor Joseph Evangelista has ordered the strict implementation of protocols like social distancing and wearing of face masks among buyers.
“We must observe strictly the provisions of the Enhanced Community Quarantine against COVID-19,” he said in the vernacular even as he reiterated that persons without “Kidapawan Quarantine ID Pass” (KQIP) are not allowed to buy food supplies.
Consumers can buy at reasonable prices fresh products like eggs, vegetables, fish, chicken and other food supplies, including fruits.
The “Kadiwa on Wheels” opened at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.
“Market-Market” at the barangay level is also being considered so that people in the villages rendered immobile to the city proper by the ECQ can also avail of fresh food supplies.
Police major slain in Sultan Kudarat shooting
COTABATO CITY--- A police major was killed instantly after he succumbed to multiple gunshots in his chest and neck while driving his pick-up...
DOH-12 reports recovery of 3 patients from COVID-19 infections
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in Region 12 today announced that three confirmed COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and now...
He, the Lord, is our God
Reading 1ACTS 3:1-10
Peter and John were going up to the temple area
for the three o’clock hour of prayer.
And a man crippled...
“Kadiwa on Wheels” market begins in Kidapawan
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A government initiated market amid coronavirus scare has started selling fresh fruits and marine products for the people of...
MOH reports no new COVID-19 confirmed cases in BARMM region
COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has no new reported confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19...