“Serbisyong DAR TO DOOR” kicks off in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Department of Agrarian Reform in North Cotabato recently kicked-off the “Serbisyong DAR TO DOOR,” a door to door delivery of the Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) to agrarian reform beneficiaries in the province, a high-ranking official said.

Engr. Reynaldo Anfone, provincial agrarian reform program officer II, led the CLOA distribution to 82 ARBs in the municipalities of Tulunan, Matalam, and Kabacan on July 28, 29, and 30, respectively.

“Some 116.7939 hectares were awarded to the beneficiaries which were covered through the voluntary offer to sell, compulsory acquisition, and government financial institution schemes of the comprehensive agrarian reform program,” Anfone said.

Anfone also added that of the 116.7939 hectares, 62.728 hectares were covered through voluntary offer to sell; 39.0659 hectares through compulsory acquisition; and 15 hectares through government financial institution schemes.

“We are doing the ‘Serbisyong DAR to DOOR’ as fulfillment to the mandate of President Duterte to bring the government closer to the people. This is also one way to address the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic by personally delivering the CLOAs at the comfort of their homes or farms,” Anfone said.

The beneficiaries who were surprised by the gesture of DAR Personnel in delivering the CLOA right at their door steps, Anfone said, were also informed of their duties and responsibilities, especially the payment of land amortization at the Land Bank of the Philippines and the payment of the real property tax in their respective Local Government Units.

“The beneficiaries were also oriented of the legal and support services of DAR to increase their farm productivity and profitability. We also assured them that the help of the government doesn’t stop in the awarding of CLOA. DAR will be extending more projects through the assisted organizations in their areas,” Anfone said.

ARB Jessica Mangacop, 24, of Sitio Biao, Kilada, Matalam, was doing her laundry when the team of PARPO II Anfone arrived at their compound.

“Na surprise talaga ako na biglang dumating ang mga Personnel ng DAR. Hindi ko inakala na makatatanggap ako ng titulo ng lupa sa ganitong panahon. Hindi ko inakala na mismo si PARPO ang maghahatid ng titulo sa akin,” Mangacop said.

Mangacop also shared her excitement and joy after she received the owner’s duplicate copy of the CLOA.

“Proud ako na naka received ng titulo ng lupa kasi hindi lahat ng tao may chance na magkaroon ng ganito. At least may katibayan na kami na amin na talaga ang lupa. May matatawag na kami na farm namin na pwedeng pagkukunan ng puhunan para magkaroon kami ng kahit maliit na business at para sa anak ko na mag aaral soon,” Mangacop said.

The DAR to DOOR distribution of CLOA was also participated by Legal Chief Rahyll Saga, newly appointed North Cotabato PARRCOM Chairperson Elizabeth Moneva, MARPO Josie Nedamo, MARPO Robert Taberna, and MARPO Roselyn Soriano.

DAR municipal offices in North Cotabato will continue the “Serbisyong DAR TO DOOR” initiative in the awarding of CLOAs while the country is in the state of national health emergency brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPTION FOR IMAGES:

Pic 1: ARB Jessica Mangacop poses with DAR Officials after receiving the CLOA. (L-R) Atty. Rahyll Saga, MARPO Roberto Taberna and PARPO II Anfone.

Pic 2: ARB Mark Anthony Garcia, 34, of Aringay, Kabacan, North Cotabato poses with newly appointed North Cotabato PARCCOM Chairperson Elizabeth Moneva and PARPO II Anfone.