1 dies, 14 hurt in North Cotabato highway mishap

COTABATO CITY – A 55-year-old man was killed while 14 others were hurt in a vehicular crash that transpired along a descending highway in Alamada, North Cotabato Sunday afternoon.

Lieutenant Rey Arnold Rodrigo, Alamada municipal police deputy chief, identified the slain man as Felix Baya, a resident of Barangay Montay, Libungan, North Cotabato.

Rodrigo said all the victims were heading for Libungan from a family activity in Alamada when the Isuzu Elf driver lost control of the steering wheel as it negotiated a descending portion of the highway in Barangay Ranggayen at past 12 noon.

“The Isuzu elf brake system has malfunctioned and the driver decided to hit a roadside,” Rodrigo said.

Police said Javier Oplimo, the driver of the mini-dump truck, decided to let the vehicle hit the hill side to prevent it from leaping toward the deep ravine.

Also injured were Oplimo, Lawrence Jaod, 35, Vilma Jaod, 51, Jenelyn Oplimo, 33, Lynette Agues, 29, Irish Joy Jaod, 24, Rosindo Oplimo, 31, Ronnie Condeno, 19, and children Nur Baya, Jomari Hasim, Lemuel Poras, Chrisha Baya and Dres Gonzales.

Following the highway crash, Rodrigo has appealed to all drivers of public and private vehicles to ensure their brake system is functioning and functioning very well