1 kilo shabu seized in Marawi entrapment ops

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two Maranaw drug dealers arrested in Marawi City on Wednesday morning.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said drug traffickers Manumbilao Tocalo and Muhajir Usman Samad were immediately frisked and cuffed after a tradeoff with non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents near the commercial center inside the campus of the Mindanao State University.

Azurin said the entrapment that resulted in the arrest of Tucalo and Samad was a joint initiative of the Army’s 103rd Brigade and the 82nd Infantry Battalion, personnel from the Marawi City and Lanao del Sur police offices and the Bangsamoro regional police office.

He said the suspects shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the P6.8 million worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.