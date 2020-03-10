10 more cases of COVID-19 in PH
In a press briefing today, Assistant Secretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire confirms 10 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing to a total number of 20 confirmed cases in the country.
Dr. Vergeire stated that the samples were collected from March 6-8 and the results were released today, March 9, 2020.
