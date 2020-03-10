  Tuesday Mar, 10 2020 02:59:23 AM

10 more cases of COVID-19 in PH

Breaking News • 19:00 PM Mon Mar 9, 2020
57
By: 
DOST/PanahonTV

In a press briefing today, Assistant Secretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire confirms 10 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing to a total number of 20 confirmed cases in the country.

Dr. Vergeire stated that the samples were collected from March 6-8 and the results were released today, March 9, 2020.

