11 Maguindanao students from Cebu positive to COVID-19 

MAGUINDANAO --- Eleven students who have just returned to the province from Cebu tested positive to coronavirus.

The students are now in a COVID-19 isolation facility inside the compound of the Maguindanao provincial hospital in Datu Hoffer town.

Physician Elizabeth Samama, chief of the Integrated Provincial Health Office, confirmed Tuesday that the 11 students tested positive to COVID-19.

She said all 11 students were immediately confined in their isolation facility without elaborating.

The group is among residents of provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao stranded in different areas outside due to the COVID-19 quarantine that started in March.

Samama said they are monitoring closely the health of the 11 students.