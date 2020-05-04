11 more NPAS yield to police in South Cotabato
SOUTH COTABATO --- Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town Sunday and together renounced their membership with the group in the presence of local officials.
Arnel Sabarillo, Hina Kim Belet, Bong Pendatun, John-John Agang, Marlon Yto, Edgar Permalino, Lemuel Magudinog, Ramil Bautista, Dionedes Alberto, Modesto Dading, and Abner Hinggilio, also turned in assorted firearms and components for improvised explosive devices.
They yielded Sunday to local officials and representatives from the Santo Niño municipal police station and the South Cotabato provincial police office.
Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday the 11 NPAs have pledged allegiance to the government after turning over their firearms during a simple surrender rite at Barangay Manuel Roxas in Santo Niño, South Cotabato.
Corpus said municipal and provincial officials helped in convincing the 11 rebels to the fold of law.
DOH-12 issues clarificatory statement on COVID-19 postive patient in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has issued clarificatory statment on the case of PH3669, the 11th confirmed...
2 Army quarantine sentries killed in Dawlah Islamiya attack
COTABATO CITY --- Dawlah Islamiya bandits killed two soldiers enforcing community quarantine regulations and wounded another in an attack Sunday...
Cotabato Light opens main business office to cater influx of customers' payments
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced it will open its main office along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato...
11 more NPAS yield to police in South Cotabato
SOUTH COTABATO --- Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town Sunday and together renounced their membership with the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 4, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DALAWANG mga bata, patay matapos sumabog ang pinaglaruang granada...