  Monday May, 04 2020 09:34:47 PM

11 more NPAS yield to police in South Cotabato

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:15 PM Mon May 4, 2020
30
By: 
John M. Unson

SOUTH COTABATO --- Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town Sunday and together renounced their membership with the group in the presence of local officials.

Arnel Sabarillo, Hina Kim Belet, Bong Pendatun, John-John Agang, Marlon Yto, Edgar Permalino, Lemuel Magudinog, Ramil Bautista, Dionedes Alberto, Modesto Dading, and Abner Hinggilio, also turned in assorted firearms and components for improvised explosive devices.

They yielded Sunday to local officials and representatives from the Santo Niño municipal police station and the South Cotabato provincial police office.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday the 11 NPAs have pledged allegiance to the government after turning over their firearms during a simple surrender rite at Barangay Manuel Roxas in Santo Niño, South Cotabato.

Corpus said municipal and provincial officials helped in convincing the 11 rebels to the fold of law.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DOH-12 issues clarificatory statement on COVID-19 postive patient in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has issued clarificatory statment on the case of PH3669, the 11th confirmed...

2 Army quarantine sentries killed in Dawlah Islamiya attack

COTABATO CITY --- Dawlah Islamiya bandits killed two soldiers enforcing community quarantine regulations and wounded another in an attack Sunday...

Cotabato Light opens main business office to cater influx of customers' payments

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced it will open its main office along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato...

11 more NPAS yield to police in South Cotabato

SOUTH COTABATO --- Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town Sunday and together renounced their membership with the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 4, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

 

1. DALAWANG mga bata, patay matapos sumabog ang pinaglaruang granada...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208