11-year-old girl is Cotabato City's 9th COVID-19 positive and region's 23rd
COTABATO CITY - An 11-year-old girl in this city who was associated with the region's 17th COVID-19 positive also tested to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Health today said.
In its May 20 situation report, DOH Soccsksargen said the girl is still awaiting PH number from DOH-Manila.
She had associat5ion with the 17th patient in the region, a 26-year-old government worker in Cotabato City hall.
It remained unclear if the girl was his son or a relative.
Meanwhile, DOH-12 reported two deaths today.
They are both from Gen. Santos City, identified by DOH as 47-year-old male who died on May 19 due to septic shock secondary to community aquired pneumonia with hypoxia. Results of his swab tests remained pending.
The other fatality was a 56-year-old malde who also died in May 19 due to community aquired pneumonia high risks with hypoxia. His swab result is pending, too.
Below is DOH infographics:
