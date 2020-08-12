1,300 hogs culled in North Cotabato due to ASF

KIDAPAWAN CITY — The Office of the Provincial Veterinary has already culled at least 1,322 hogs in areas which were affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) in Cotabato since last month.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Rufino Sorupia said ASF also penetrated the town of Arakan, Cotabato in sitio Sentro Purok side A and side B in Barangay Tumanding where at least 301 pigs were being depopulated.

Dr. Sorupia said 960 hogs were depopulated in Magpet, 301 in Arakan and 60 in President Roxas.

More than a thousand of hog raisers were affected and pegged the damaged to hog industry to more than P6.6 million.

The Department of Agriculture DA-12 earlier said that it will give financial assistance to the affected hog raisers but needs to conduct validation and documentation in the areas infiltrated with the ASF before payment will be made.

DA-12 Regional Executive Director Arlan Mangelen earlier said that the payment of P5,000 for each depopulated hog will be paid to each hog raiser.

“Regardless of the number of hogs owned by the owner we will pay them after we receive all documents to process the payment,” Mangelen said.

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco already ordered to strengthen the boarders in Cotabato to prevent the entry of meat contaminated with ASF from the Davao region.

The governor’s order came after receiving report that there are frozen products from the ASF inflicted areas in Davao that were sold in Arakan.

“I call on our people to help your provincial government. Let us all cooperate and subject ourselves and our vehicles to the checkpoints to prevent entry of ASF contaminated frozen products,” Governor Catamco appealed.

The governor also calls on all Local Government Unit (LGU’s) in Cotabato province to have data banking of all hog raisers in their respective places and possibly conduct blood sampling to determine whether their area is still ASF free.

“I also ask our village officials to help combat the spread of ASF by closely monitoring the entry of frozen products in your place,” Governor Catamco appealed. (Williamor A. Magbanua)