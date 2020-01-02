  Thursday Jan, 02 2020 04:01:36 AM

15-year-old boy gunned down on New Year's Day in Pres. Quirino, SK

Breaking News • 20:30 PM Wed Jan 1, 2020
29
By: 
Williamor Magbanua

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Gunmen riding tandem on a motorbike shot to death a boy in President Quirino town, Sultan Kudarat, a few hours after the New Year revelry, a police official said.

Police Captain Jessie Silva, President Quirino town police head, identified the victim as Jade Nathaniel Pico, 15, a resident of Barangay Buenaflor, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Pico succumbed to  multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of the body, Capt. Silva said, adding that the shooting incident took place in Purok 1, Barangay Sinakulay at about 10 a.m.

Bystanders rushed the victim to nearby Tomboc-Salayog Hospital in Tacurong City but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The  suspects fled to undetermined direction after the crime, Silva said.

 

