16 NPAs in Palimbang surrender to 603rd Brigade
SULTAN KUDARAT - Sixteen members of the New People’s Army on Saturday pledged allegiance to the Philippine flag through the efforts of the Army’s 603rd Brigade.
The 16 NPAs first yielded assorted firearms and components of improvised explosive devices to officials of the 37th Infantry Battalion who fetched them before the weekend from their hideouts at forested hinterlands in Palimbang town in Sultan Kudarat.
The local government unit of Palimbang has promised to extend relief and rehabilitation support to the 16 former NPAs.
Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Sunday Palimbang Mayor Joenime Kapina and Vice Mayor Amil Pangansayan were also instrumental in securing the surrender of the 16 rebels.
