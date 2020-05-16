19 persons arrested in South Cotabato for illegal gambling
COTABATO CITY --- Nine persons, three of them minors, were arrested in separate operations in South Cotabato province this week for illegal gambling amid the COVID-19 quarantine.
Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Saturday many of the offenders were nabbed and detained for card games in their barangays that are under coronavirus quarantine since March.
Two were arrested for playing billiard with bets in Banga town in South Cotabato, according to Corpus.
Three minors were also arrested for playing “hantak,” a traditional coin “head and tail” game, in Tantangan town near South Cotabato’s provincial capital, Koronadal City.
Corpus said the offenders shall be prosecuted for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 that outlawed all forms of illegal gambling in the country.
Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 20
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate relocation of primary line in Malagapas area, the Cotabato Light and Power Company schedules 4-hour power ...
19 persons arrested in South Cotabato for illegal gambling
COTABATO CITY --- Nine persons, three of them minors, were arrested in separate operations in South Cotabato province this week for illegal...
Local, foreign benefactors beef up BARMM's war on COVID-19
COTABATO CITY --- The war versus the coronavirus in central Mindanao got an added push with a separate P10 million grant and technical support...
Fr. Pol Yazar, OMI joins his Creator
COTABATO CITY - A hardwoking Oblate missionary who spent most of his religious life serving the people in the island provincies of Sulu and Tawi-...
"Balik Probinsya" a proof of flawed gov't policies
Shift in development mindset!
There is this story of a probinsyano who came to Metro Manila for the first time to escape poverty in the...