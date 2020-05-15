196 newly promoted and appointed DENR personnel take oath
KORONADAL CITY – The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a no obstacle to the aspiration of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources XII to strengthen its organizational capacity. Newly promoted and appointed personnel of the Department took their oath of office, in batches.
The ceremonies, observing social distancing and other health-related protocols were led by the Regional Executive Director, Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar, CESO IV.
Out of the 205 posted vacant positions in the whole of DENR XII, 196 were filled up. Nine positions remain unfilled because there were no qualified (Engineer II and Forest Technician II) or interested applicants (Attorney III and Attorney II). While, appointment to CENRO position rests with the DENR Central Office.
More than a thousand submitted their applications and underwent the screening and selection process of the DENR. Under the approved DENR Merit Selection and Promotion Plan, the selection process consists of: (1) evaluation of the qualification of all applicants based on the CSC Qualification Standards; (2) Written/Skill Examination; and (3) Interview.
The Human Resource Merit Promotion and Selection Board (HRMPSB) conducted the deliberations of qualified applicants during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) using video conferencing. I ANDMagarang
(Photos by: RJEbita)
