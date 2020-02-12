1st “hogstel” project in Region 12 rises in Kidapawan City

The Department of Agriculture (DA) recently turned-over a "Hogstel" Project worth P3.7-million to the city local government unit of Kidapawan.

Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista received the project which is built in Barangay Kalaisan.

“The Hogstel project, funded under the Livestock Program of the DA XII, is a hog facility that would enable swine producers to breed and fatten their animals more systematically,” DA XII regional executive director Milagros Casis said in a statatement.

She added that this project is also seen to further boost the hog industry of the city and of the region.

Dr. Roland Fajardo who represented Assistant Secretary for Livestock Dr. William Medrano commended Kidapawan City for being the first LGU to complete the project in the region.

Mayor Evangelista extended his gratitude to the DA for providing hog raisers a facility that would assist them to generate more income.

Aside from the hog facility, the DA also awarded to the city LGU a Swine Production Augmentation Project worth PhP4.1-m funded by the DA-National Livestock Program.

Meantime, the DA also distributed sets of veterinary drugs and biologics to LGUs through its municipal, city and provincial veterinary offices in Koronadal City on January 29.