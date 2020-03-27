2 “tarsiers” rescued, released in Cotabato province 

COTABATO CITY – Two more “Tarsiers” (Tarsius syrichta) have been rescued in North Cotabato and were sent back to the wild, environment officials today said.

CENR Officer Badjury H. Mustapha, Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (CENRO), said the two primates were found by Nasrudin Angkong, a resident of Barangay Langayen, Pikit, North Cotabato.

Angkong told environment officials that he found the two primates while he was clearing his farm lot last Sunday.

Informed about the DENR campaign to protect tarsiers, Angkong immediately alerted village officials who accompanied him to bring the tarsiers to CENRO in Midsayap which also covered the adjoining towns of Pikit and Aleosan.

Since January this year, a total of three tarsiers have been rescued and eventually released in Pikit, North Cotabato. Last March 2, a tarsier was rescued in Pikit and eventually released back to the wild.

Forester Datu Daud B. Mangalangkat said the smallest primates were released back to their natural habitat since they appeared to be in good condition.

In the vernacular, Angkong said he hoped that other villagers in Pikit would emulate what he has done to help preserve the environment.

Mustapha lauded Angkong and CENRO personnel for their prompt action to send the tarsiers back to its natural habitat despite the coronavirus scare.

He said what Angkong had done clearly show the public are now helping preserve the environment and the ecosystem.

“The public is now aware on the significance of various species in our ecosystem. The action of the concerned citizen is a big help to save the tarsiers and other wildlife species in the area,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha appealed to the public, especially those in remote communities, not to harm or capture wildlife species. If ever they find an injured or trapped tarsier, they are advised to alert the CENRO office immediately.

Judy B. Angkad, CENRO Midsayap information officer said tarsiers are declared as “near threatened species” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.