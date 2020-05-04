  Monday May, 04 2020 09:34:59 PM

2 Army quarantine sentries killed in Dawlah Islamiya attack

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 20:45 PM Mon May 4, 2020
John M. Unson
Map of Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao. (google)

COTABATO CITY --- Dawlah Islamiya bandits killed two soldiers enforcing community quarantine regulations and wounded another in an attack Sunday night in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao.

The slain members of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion died from multiple bullet wounds. 

They were in a team guarding Barangay Talibadok, a hinterland area in Datu Hoffer, when Dawlah Islamiya gunmen attacked them from different directions, sparking a brief gunfight.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, has condemned the incident. 

The soldier wounded in the encounter is now confined in a hospital, according to Carreon.  

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. 

