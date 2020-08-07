  Friday Aug, 07 2020 04:06:08 PM

2 bata, nailigtas sa pagkalunod sa Makilala, North Cotabato

Local News • 07:45 AM Fri Aug 7, 2020
68
By: 
Williamor Magbanua/DXND

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- Two children swept by flood waters Makilala, North Cotabato on Thursday afternoon were resuced by residents, a disaster official said.

Engr. Arnulfo Villaruz, warning chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Managememt Office, said the children were playing near the river when rampaging waters swept them away.

A man who happened to be in the area bravely dived in the flood and rescued the two children.

They were identified as Necel Cortez, 3 years old and Althea Yanis Bioc, 7, both residents of Barangay Kisante Makilala.

They sustained bruises in the body and are now admitted at the midway hospital in Makilala.

Vehicles and motorists were also stranded for almost two hours as water level rose to level the concrete bridge.

Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways were deployed in the area to monitor the status of the bridge.

In 2018, the Bulatukan Bridge was damaged when floods also wiped out its approach that paralized traffic flow to Davao and Cotabato and vice versa. 

