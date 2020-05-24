2 BIFF gunmen slain in clash with Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two suspected members of the ISIS-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were slain in a clash with government forces in Maguindanao Saturday, the Army said today.

Government forces under the 33rd Infantry Battalion conducting foot patrol were manning a quarantine checkpoint when they noticed three men acting suspiciously while on board a motorbike in Barangay Tuka, Mamasapano, Maguindanao, according to Lt. Colonel Elmer Boongaling, 33rd IB chief.

In his report to 6th Infantry DivisiOn, Boongaling said the gunmen, when accosted, opened fire on government forces, triggering a brief firefight that ended in an open corn field.

Colonel Joel Mamon, OIC of 601st Infantry Brigade based in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, said the three men also abandoned their motorbike as they tried to escape.

When the smoke was cleared, two men were found lying dead with two M-16 Armalite rifles behind them.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, 6th ID commander and chief of Joint Task Force Central, has alerted all ground troops to take preventive measures to thwart attempts by BIFF to harass government forces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.