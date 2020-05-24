2 children die, mother, 8 others hurt in Maguindanao mortar shell blast
COTABATO CITY — A 10-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother were killed after a mortar exploded in their house in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Sunday, a town official said.
Killed on the spot in the 4:30 p.m. blast in Barangay Kitango was Sadim Tambak while his sister Aslamia expired in the hospital.
The victims’ mother, Noraisa was critically injured. She and eight other injured victims were rushed to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City.
Musib Tan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipal administrator, said the fatalities were children of a town government employee, identified as Boy Tambak.
Tan said earlier today, a gun battle between Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Army had been raging in neary Barangay Ilian, also in Datu Saudi.
The 57th Infantry Battalion had been pursuing BIFF who repeatedly attacked military installations in Datu Saudi the past few days.
The local police are determining where the mortar came from. (FC)
