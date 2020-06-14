  Sunday Jun, 14 2020 02:22:10 PM

2 cops die as ASG attacks Sulu police station

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 07:45 AM Sun Jun 14, 2020
53
By: 
FERDINANDH CABRERA

COTABATO CITY - Two policemen were killed while two othrs were wounded when suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group launched a daring attack on the police station in Parang, Sulu on Saturday night, an official of the Bangsamoro region said.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) confirmed the incident.

Killed are identified as Patrolman Arjun Putalan and Corporal Mudar Salamat. They expired upon arrival at the hospital.

Executive Master Sargent Hamid Saribbon and Staff Master Sargent Harold Nieva survived with wounds during the strafing.  The gunmen used high powered firearms in the attack.

All of the casualties were brought to Parang Municipal Hospital. Immediately, joint-elements of Sulu police provincial force led by Colonel Michael Bayawan arrived but the suspects had already left the crime scene.

Police quoted civilians as saying that the perpetrators had escaped towards the town of Indanan before the reinforcement arrived.

Manhunt had been launched.

