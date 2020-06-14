2 cops die as ASG attacks Sulu police station
COTABATO CITY - Two policemen were killed while two othrs were wounded when suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group launched a daring attack on the police station in Parang, Sulu on Saturday night, an official of the Bangsamoro region said.
Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) confirmed the incident.
Killed are identified as Patrolman Arjun Putalan and Corporal Mudar Salamat. They expired upon arrival at the hospital.
Executive Master Sargent Hamid Saribbon and Staff Master Sargent Harold Nieva survived with wounds during the strafing. The gunmen used high powered firearms in the attack.
All of the casualties were brought to Parang Municipal Hospital. Immediately, joint-elements of Sulu police provincial force led by Colonel Michael Bayawan arrived but the suspects had already left the crime scene.
Police quoted civilians as saying that the perpetrators had escaped towards the town of Indanan before the reinforcement arrived.
Manhunt had been launched.
Dawlah member killed, 5 others arrested in Midsayap
NORTH COTABATO --- A member of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed while four others yielded after a brief gunfight with soldiers on Saturday in...
Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure or none at all due to heavy rain
Announcement from Metro Cotabato Water District :
Water Service Advisory
What: Notice of Low Water Pressure to No Water
When...
2 cops die as ASG attacks Sulu police station
COTABATO CITY - Two policemen were killed while two othrs were wounded when suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group launched a daring attack on the...
2 new cases of COVID-19 positive reported in Soccsksargen region
KORONADAL CITY - Health authorities in the Soccsargen region listed today two more cases of confirmed COVID-19 positive as of today, raising the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 13, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. PUV drivers at market vendors sa Cotabato city, isasailalim sa COVID-19...