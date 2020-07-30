2 dead, 1 hurt in Polomolok law enforcement operations vs. Dawla Islamiyah

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Two were neutralized while another was injured in a separate buy-bust operations in Polomolok, South Cotabato against the members of Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan a Nilong Subgroup.

From July 27 to July 29, 2020, an intensified campaign against illegal drugs were executed by Polomolok MPS together with SCPMFC, Intel Operatives of 10th SFC, 5TH SFBN, SFRA, PA in coordination with PDEA which resulted to the neutralization of Joven Cabalo, and wounding of two other drug suspects namely Jomari Doma and Dimas Aminola Talib.

It can be recalled that last July 27, 2020 personnel of Polomolok MPS neutralized Joven Cabalo after resisting an arrest after being caught selling illegal drugs.

The suspect sensed that he transacted to a police officer and immediately pulled out his handgun and fired towards the arresting team which prompted the team to retaliate and resulted in wounding the suspect. Cabalo was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on aival.

Subsequently, on July 28, 2020, a day after Cabalo’s death another buy-bust operation was executed by Polomolok MPS at Prk. San Isidro against Jomari Doma.

Investigation revealed, after the arrest of the latter, the escort team together with the arrested suspect were traveling heading to Polomolok Municipal Hospital for medical examination, the suspect grabbed the service pistol of his police escort ,after which a grappling of pistol between the duo ensued and it burst thereafter the muzzle of pistol was aimed at the position of the other police escorts, it prompted them to shoot and wounding the suspect. Doma was rushed to the hospital for his immediate treatment.

Lastly on July 29, 2020, Polomolok MPS neutralized Dimas Aminola Talib after resisting and arrest during a buy-bust entrapment operation.

When the transaction was consummated, the suspect sensed that the person he was dealing was a police operative, suddenly pulled his firearm and shoot the poseur buyer, prompting the other members of the operating team to retaliate which resulted into wounding the suspect. The latter was rushed to the nearest hospital by MDRRMO Rescue Team but was declared Dead On Arrival (DOA).

In the records of Polomolok MPS, the three (3) suspects were members of Dawlah- Islamiya Hassan group a Nilong Sub-Group a notorious group known for being an ISIS sympathizer and sows fear particularly in the areas of Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Suspect Joven Cabalo and Dimas Aminola Talib were tasked to monitor the activities and location of the Patrol Vehicles patrolling in the areas of Polomolok, South Cotabato, Talib was also one of the responsible person during the ambushed of late PCpl Bitantos and Pat Costelo and also identified spotter on the shooting incident resulting to the death of Richard Simbron, while the arrested suspect Jomari Doma has a pending case for Robbery with violence and/or intimidation of persons (committed in the street and used of a firearm under Article 295 of RPC).