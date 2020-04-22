2 dead, 42 downed by diarrhea in Maguindanao's island village
COTABATO CITY – Two children have died from dehydration and another 42 individuals were confirmed to have diarrhea in an island village in Parang, Maguindanao, the health ministry of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today said.
Minister Saffrulah Dipatuan of the Ministry of Health BARMM (MOH-BARM) has immediately deployed health teams to investigate, treat and gather samples of stools from the victims and the water source used by the affected residents.
“There seems to a high e-coli content in water, the laboratory results revealed there is a high bacterial contaminations in the water source,” Dipatuan saaid.
He quickly added that there was no cholera indications found based on culture and bacterial analysis conducted.
Dry spell has been felt in the island village as summer approaches. Island residents are dependent on open wells as source of drinking and cooking water.
“Our medical investigating team found out two sources of drinking water, one is an open well and another is a closed well and both are contaminated with high e-coli content,” he said.
Bongo Island has history of cholera outbreaks and deaths in the past years during dry spell season. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)
