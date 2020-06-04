  Thursday Jun, 04 2020 05:52:37 PM

2 LSIs in South Cotabato tested positive of COVID-19

07:45 AM Thu Jun 4, 2020
Mark Jamillo
The new normal to break the chain of COVID-19 infections. (for illustration only)

KORONADAL CITY - Two locally stranded individuals (LSIs) whose return was facilitated by the provincial government have tested positive of the virus based on PCR test, South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr on Wednesday said.

They arrived in the province through the Gen. Santos City International Airport.   

 

