2 men arrested for shabu possession in Sultan Kudarat quarantine checkpoint

CAMP Siongco, Maguindanao - Army and police personnel arrested two persons for possession of illegal drugs at a quarantine checkpoint in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat last September 19.

Maj. General Juvymax R. Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, said the troops of 7th Infantry Battalion with police personnel manning a quarantine checkpoint along National Highway in Barangay Poblacion, Esperanza, noticed two men restlessly when subjected to inspection.

Suspects were identified as Mohammad Taupi Dalanda Kontik, 35 years old, construction worker, resident of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat and Rasul Dalanda Agcong, 18 years old, single, jobless and a resident Barangay Kangkong, Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.

Both suspects were onboard a green Bajaj motorcycle with dumadag type of sidecar when accosted by the law enforcers and subjected to inspection. During the search, authorities found from the suspects two large size sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing more or less four grams with an estimated market value of P20,000, P300 cash and one lighter from their position.

The suspects were brought to Esperanza Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and the filing of cases in violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).