2 more Lanao shabu dealers entrapped 

LANAO DEL SUR ---- Anti-narcotics operatives confiscated P2 million worth of shabu from two drug dealers arrested in Balindong town Wednesday.

Suspects Kokodao Boboh Marangit and Musa Manding Saro were nabbed after selling 300 grams of shabu to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement-Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Barangay Lalabuan, Balindong.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Thursday the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the duo was laid with the support of the director of the Lanao del Sur provincial, Col. Madzgani Mukaram, and the Army’s 82nd and 55th Battalions under the Army’s 103rd Brigade.

Azurin said they are still trying to determine if the two drug dealers have links with the five traffickers who yielded P13.6 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation last August 14 in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The neighboring Malabang and Balindong towns are both located in the second district of Lanao del Sur.