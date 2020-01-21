2 more large-scale shabu dealers arrested
COTABATO CITY --- Authorities arrested in separate operations Monday two wanted drug traffickers peddling shabu in large volumes via distributors in Sarangani province and in General Santos City.
The first to fall was Benhar Nahasuan, cornered by combined agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 and the Regional Police Office-12 in Barangay Sapi Masla in Malapatan, Sarangani.
Another drug dealer, Rodolfo Algarme, was nabbed several hours later in Glan town in the same province.
The operations that resulted in their arrest were covered by separate warrants from a court.
Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Tuesday the duo were engaged in large-scale peddling of shabu in Sarangani and in nearby barangays in General Santos City.
Duquiatan said Nahasuan and Algarme, now both in their custody, shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the shabu confiscated from them as evidence.
