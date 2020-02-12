2 more Maute members in Lanao Sur surrender

COTABATO CITY ---Two key members of the Maute terror bloc from Butig town in Lanao del Sur surrendered Tuesday to the Army’s 103rd Brigade.

Metalicop Ambayan Bembang and Sabidra Sisomnong Panulong, who have confessed to have participated in attacks on soldiers based in Lanao del Sur, are now under military custody.

They have renounced their membership in the Maute group, also known as the Dawlah Islamiya that instigated the deadly and devastating conflict in Marawi City that lasted from May 23 to October 16, 2017.

The duo first yielded the other day to the Army’s 49th Infantry Battalion and municipal officials who fetched them from Barangay Sandab in Butig after they agreed to return to the fold of law following a series of backchannel dialogues.

Butig is the hometown of Dawlah Islamiya founders Abdullah and Omarkhayam Maute who were killed one after another during the height of the 2017 Marawi siege.