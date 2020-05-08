2 more Mindanao LGUs join "Balik Probinsya" program

MALAYBALAY, Bukidnon - An initially skeptical Bukidnon Governor Jose Zubiri has expressed his full support to the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa (BPBPP) initiative of Senator Christopher Lawrence Go after he was assured of a Whole-of-Nation Approach in the implementation of the program.

Earlier, North Cotabato Governor Nancy A. Catamco has pledged to provide a land area and support services for the implementation of the BPBPP which would bring home residents of North Cotabato who are now considered as informal settlers in the big cities.

Gov. Zubiri initially balked at the idea of sending home to the province thousands of families under the Balik Probinsya Program.

"Where will they stay? What will they do here?," he asked me during our meeting in his office yesterday morning.

When he was briefed that the BPBPP which has been institutionalized with the signing by President Rody Duterte of an Executive Order has the full support of 22 departments and agencies of government, Gov. Zubiri was convinced and even volunteered to provide a counterpart for the housing project.

Gov. Zubiri proposes a community of 200 families to be trained in vegetable farming and strawberry growing and relocated in an area in the vegetable production area of the province.

Gov. Catamco intends to utilize the provincial agro-industrial park in the town of M'lang for the growing of organic native chicken with a complete value chain.

"The area is near the M'lang Airport and the processing facilities so we could ensure the complete value chain process from production, processing to marketing," she said.

The participation of Bukidnon and North Cotabato brings to four the total of Mindanao Provinces which will participate in the Balik Probinsya Program.

Earlier, Zamboanga del Norte and Lanao del Norte have expressed intent to be enrolled in the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program.

Next week, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) planning and technical staff will start engaging the four LGUs to lay the groundwork for the implementation of the project.

