2 more NPA `extortionists' surrender in Sarangani

COTABATO CITY --- Two more members of the New People’s Army involved in the group’s collection of “protection money” from traders surrendered Thursday and pledged allegiance to the government.

The Police Regional Office-12 based in General Santos City said the duo, whose names were withheld pending their relocation to somewhere far from reach of their companions, yielded to officials of different PRO-12 units in Barangay Kalaneg in Maitum town in Sarangani.

At least 16 of the more than 50 NPAs who surrendered to PRO-12 since January have confessed to their roles in extorting money from farmers and people in the business community in central Mindanao to sustain the needs of rebel forces.

Ten NPAs on Wednesday surrendered to PRO-12 in Lake Sebu, a hinterland town in South Cotabato, now undergoing procedural tactical debriefing.