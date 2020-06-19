2 more NPA `extortionists' surrender in Sarangani
COTABATO CITY --- Two more members of the New People’s Army involved in the group’s collection of “protection money” from traders surrendered Thursday and pledged allegiance to the government.
The Police Regional Office-12 based in General Santos City said the duo, whose names were withheld pending their relocation to somewhere far from reach of their companions, yielded to officials of different PRO-12 units in Barangay Kalaneg in Maitum town in Sarangani.
At least 16 of the more than 50 NPAs who surrendered to PRO-12 since January have confessed to their roles in extorting money from farmers and people in the business community in central Mindanao to sustain the needs of rebel forces.
Ten NPAs on Wednesday surrendered to PRO-12 in Lake Sebu, a hinterland town in South Cotabato, now undergoing procedural tactical debriefing.
Dengue cases sa South Cotabato, bumaba
KORONADAL CITY - Tumalima sa “Operation Kulob” na isinusulong ng pamahalaang panlalawigan para mapigilan ang pagdami ng dengue cases sa...
2 more NPA `extortionists' surrender in Sarangani
COTABATO CITY --- Two more members of the New People’s Army involved in the group’s collection of “protection money” from traders...
Lanao Sur now has 51 coronavirus positive residents
COTABATO CITY --- Lanao del Sur province now has 51 COVID-19 cases, officials said Friday.
Lanao del Sur is one of the five provinces in...
Truck driver, patay sa pamamaril sa Koronadal City
KORONADAL CITY - Patay ang isang truck driver matapos na pagbabarilin habang nagmamaneho ng Isuzu elf alas onse kaninang umaga sa national highway...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 19, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. COVID-19 cases sa BARMM abot na sa 72; sa Region 12, walang naitalang bagong...