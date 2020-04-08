2 more patients confirmed to have COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Two more individuals were confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in the Soccsksargen region, raising COVID-19 positive persons in the region to 15, the Department of Health today said.

In an April 8 situation report for COVID-19, DOH-12 said two persons, identified as (PH3772) and (PH3774), have been on strict home quarantine.

The 14th patient in the region is PH3772, a 59-year-old male from Koronadal City, South Cotabato who travelled from Tacloban City to Cebu and went home via Davao City. But he is on stable condition while awaiting results for his second laboratory tests.

South Cotabato provincial health chief Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr said PH3772 was fetched by his family owned vehicle at the Davao City airport on March 8 and all persons in close contact with him have undergone quarantine with no symptoms of the disease.

Aturdido said PH3772 consulted a physician on March 9 after having symptoms of COVID-19. He was listed as an outpatient. But on March 20 he decided to be admitted to a hospital and was discharged on March 26 after swab samples were taken from him.

The positiver results arrived Wednesday. He was the third COVID-19 positive in South Cotabato after two patients from Banga and Tboli have contacted the virus. Both are showing stability.

The 15th patient in Region 12, PH3774 is a 58-year old male from Cotabato City who traveled to Davao City last month. He is now on stable condition and on strict home quarantine. His family and people he had close contacts with are also on 14-day quarantine.

The number of Person Under Investigation (PUI) deaths also rose to 14. (see infographics below)