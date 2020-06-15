2 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in South Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported that two more patients, two males from Manila, were tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In its situation report released today, DOH-12 said the region now has 41 confirmed COVID-19 patientsm, 22 of whom have recovered.
The 40th patient, a 35-year-old male who is still awaiting PH number, has traveled to Manila and returned to South Cotabato on June 11, Thursday. He was on stable condition.
The 41st patient, also awaiting PH number, is a 45-year-old man from the province who has travel history to Manila, arriving in the province on June 13, Saturday. He was also on stable condition.
