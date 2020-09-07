  Monday Sep, 07 2020 02:28:12 PM

2 NPAs behind Kalamansig arson, ambush attacks killed  

Local News • 13:15 PM Mon Sep 7, 2020
29
By: 
John M. Unson
Probers are still trying to identify the slain New People's Army guerillas. (Contributed)

SULTAN KUDARAT --- Soldiers killed Sunday two of the New People’s Army guerillas who burned a backhoe of a construction firm and killed a soldier in separate attacks the same day week in Kalamansig town.

The duo was neutralized by pursuing personnel of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion in an encounter at the border of Barangays Santa Clara and Andong in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion said Monday the two NPAs were among rebels who set on fire a backhoe of a construction firm implementing an infrastructure project in Barangay Andong.

The NPAs burned the backhoe after its owner refused to shell out “protection money,” according to key members of the Kalamansig municipal peace and order council.

The same group was also responsible for the ambush of truck carrying personnel of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion dispatched to investigate the arson attack.

The ambush left Corporal Wilson Caguimbal dead.

Members of the 37th IB who figured in Sunday’s clash that resulted in the death of two NPAs are still trying to locate their companions, last seen fleeing towards the hinterland borders of Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces.

 

