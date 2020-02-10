2 NPAs dead, firearms seized in latest Sarangani Army-rebel clashes

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Soldiers shot dead two New People’s Army guerillas and recovered four assault rifles and other combat provisions in separate clashes the past ten days in Sarangani province.

Members of the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion seized last weekend two assault rifles, ammunition and other combat provisions scattered on the scene of an encounter over the weekend with New People’s Army guerillas in Sitio Talifafa in Barangay Alegria in Alabel, Sarangani.

The incident was preceded by a gunfight a week before between personnel of the 73rd IB and NPAs belonging to the group’s self-styled Guerilla Front Tala in Barangay Kinam in Malapatan, Sarangani that left two rebels dead.

The two separate encounters erupted when NPAs fired at members of the 73rd IB dispatched to check on the presence of rebels in Barangays Alegria and Kinam collecting “protection money” from hapless villagers.