2 positive COVID-19 patients in BARMM recovered, discharged

COTABATO CITY – Two patients who tested positive for Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Lanao del Sur have finally recovered, and were discharged.

BARMM’s Minister of Health Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan announced this during the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force’s press briefing held today, April 3, in the city.

“Meron tayong positive na balita. Ang tinutukoy ko ay as of yesterday, two patients from Amai Pakpak Medical Center ay gumaling na at discharged from the hospital,” Dipatuan said.

The first patient, identified as PH490, is a 56-year old female from Marawi City with a travel history in Metro Manila. While the second patient, PH419, is a 61-year old male from Marawi City with a travel history in Metro Manila.

The two were admitted in Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City, both have comorbidities.

Their first results were released on March 23, 2020, and both tested positive for COVID-19.

On March 30, 2020, after re-testing, their laboratory results tested negative and were then discharged on April 1, according to Dipatuan.

Dipatuan also said all six positive cases of COVID -19 in the BARMM are from Lanao del Sur. Of the six, three died, two recovered, and one still on strict home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Lanao del Sur Provincial Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. clarified that Lanao del Sur has no case of local transmissions.

“Wala kaming local transmission [sa Lanao del Sur dahil] ang lahat nang nag-positive ay galing sa labas,” he asserted.

While Amai Pakpak Medical Center, a Department of Health retained hospital in the region, has 14 isolation rooms, Adiong said they created additional temporary shelters as a quarantine area in anticipation of more confirmed cases.

As of 9:00 PM of April 2, 2020, the entire BARMM region has recorded 7,584 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) and 228 Persons Under Investigation (PUI). (Bureau of Public Information)