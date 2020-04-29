2 Reds died, 2 amazons captured in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY – Government forces killed two communist guerillas and captured two amazons during internal security operations in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato before dawn today, police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Lino Capellan, speaking for police in the Soccsksargen region, said the internal security operation was launched jointly by police and 27th Infantry Battalion in Sitio Lambila, Barangay Lamfugon, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato at 5 a.m.

Capellan identified the arrested amazons as Mylene Pasandalan, 32 year old and platoon medic, and Marina Andal, both belonged to New Peoples Army (NPA) Guerilla Front “MUSA” of the Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR).

Pasandalan is the wife of Nato Mindal, alias Commander Patrick Co while Andal was the wife of Naldo Pungol, an NPA official.

Elements of Lake Sebu municipal police office recovered from captured lady fighters one cal. 45 pistol, mobile phone, camouflage garments, one “Boga”(Jolen gun), solar panels, machetes and personal belongings.

Capellan said government forces later learned that a band of NPAs, led by Patrick Co, were lurking and waiting from a distance to ambush law enforcers.

A five minutes armed encounter between the rebels and the government troops that resulted to the death of two unidentified rebel members with no casualty on the government side.

Soldiers and police seized from two slain rebels two M-16 Armalite rifles and two bandoliers with magazines.

Capellan said the site where the two lady rebels were captured was the main the main encampment of Commander Patrick Co.

The two amazons together with their three children aged 6, 3, and 2 years old were turned over to Lake Sebu Municipal Police Station for documentation and filing of appropriate charges while the children were turned over to the care of municipal DSWD.

Lauding the police for the successful operation, Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, PRO-12 regional director, reminded his subordinate to remain always on guard amid pandemic for the enemies of the state may strike at any given opportune time.

“Terrorist attacks continue and no one knows who, when or where the next tragedy will occur. So be diligent every now and then. Don’t let your guard down especially when it comes to terrorists,” Gen. Corpus said. (Edwin O. Fernandez)