  Sunday May, 31 2020 02:18:18 PM

2 shabu peddlers killed, 3 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:30 AM Sun May 31, 2020
32
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Agents shot dead two uncooperative shabu peddlers and arrested three others in an entrapment operation Saturday at Barangay Rosary Heights 6 here that turned awry.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Sunday agents were forced to neutralize Mashud Mamasaunda Usop and Suharto Tuas when they pulled out guns sensing they were being entrapped.

Their three companions, Norjaafar Gandawali, Jun Usman and Rohaiman Abadian, were arrested subsequently after the shootout.

The sting that resulted in the death of Usop and Tuas and the arrest of their three accomplices was laid with the help of the Cotabato City police office and the 5th Marine Battalion. 

Azurin said agents seized from the suspects P136,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and three firearms. 

Gandawali, Usman and Abadian, now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM, shall be separately prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and for illegal possession of firearms. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao board member, companions rescued from sea mishap

COTABATO CITY --- The police rescued Saturday a provincial official and companions whose boat loaded with food supplies was damaged by big waves...

2 shabu peddlers killed, 3 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation

COTABATO CITY --- Agents shot dead two uncooperative shabu peddlers and arrested three others in an entrapment operation Saturday at Barangay...

BARMM's trade ministry reaches out to communities under quarantine 

COTABATO CITY --- Almost 2,000 families benefited from recent relief missions of a Bangsamoro agency that has just joined regional offices...

Bounty for killers of Rasalan now P550,000 

COTABATO CITY --- Contributions for the bounty for the killers of the secretary to the mayor here reached P550,000 while the official was being...

BARMM complies to PRRD’s order to bring home OFWs and locally stranded individuals

COTABATO CITY  – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is following the national government’s directive to allow the entry...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208