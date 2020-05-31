2 shabu peddlers killed, 3 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation

COTABATO CITY --- Agents shot dead two uncooperative shabu peddlers and arrested three others in an entrapment operation Saturday at Barangay Rosary Heights 6 here that turned awry.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Sunday agents were forced to neutralize Mashud Mamasaunda Usop and Suharto Tuas when they pulled out guns sensing they were being entrapped.

Their three companions, Norjaafar Gandawali, Jun Usman and Rohaiman Abadian, were arrested subsequently after the shootout.

The sting that resulted in the death of Usop and Tuas and the arrest of their three accomplices was laid with the help of the Cotabato City police office and the 5th Marine Battalion.

Azurin said agents seized from the suspects P136,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and three firearms.

Gandawali, Usman and Abadian, now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM, shall be separately prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and for illegal possession of firearms.