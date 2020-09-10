2 suspected bombers killed in clash with government troops in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two members of Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist group were neutralized by the troops of 5th Special Forces Battalion and PNP South Cotabato on September 9, 2020 in Barangay Lamsugod, Surallah, South Cotabato.

The two suspects were identified as Jeoffrey Nilong alias ‘Momoy’ and Al-Amen Nilong. “Jeoffrey Nilong’s group is responsible for the series of bombings in Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat,” according to Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, JTF Central Commander.

Information came from concerned community members that the suspected terrorist were to move along national Highway from Isulan town going Koronadal City via Suralla Municipality that prompted government troops to conduct Law Enforcement and Security Operations against the high value targets.

The terrorist tried to evade arrest and engage the troops in a firefight which resulted to the neutralization of two suspects.

While conducting a thorough investigation, the military and police troops recovered the following items from the HVT’s backpack: four improvised explosive devices, five improvised blasting caps, one improvised grenade, one remote control, six motorcycle alarms, one battery connector, two light testers, and one complete circuit soldering lid.

“I commend the 5th Special Forces Battalion led by LTC Randy Banaag and South Cotabato Provincial Police Officer for the neutralization Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist members, thereby making evident of the commitment of Joint Task Force Central to protect the people of Central and South Central Mindanao,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.