The 2019 Annular solar eclipse as seen in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - The historic eclipse was visible here on December 26 at 2:28 p.m. as shown in these photos taken by photojurnalist Argie Gratuito.

Accrding to PAG-ASA, the partial eclipse started to appear in Balut island in Davao Occidental at 12:43 p.m.

The cresent moon-like eclipse was visible in Cotabato City and Maguindanao for about five minutes but the near perfect "ring of fire" solar eclipse was reportedly visible in Sarangani and Davao Occidental.

PAGASA said it has never been witnessed in the country in the past 75 years.

The last time that an annular solar eclipse was witnessed in the country was on July 20, 1944.

The annularity was also visible in some parts of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam.