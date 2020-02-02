206 new privates added to different 6th ID units

COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division dispatched Saturday 206 new privates to different units in central Mindanao for security missions and projects complementing the southern peace process.

They were sent off by 6th ID’s commander, Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, who is also in control of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Tugis guarding the region from local groups operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The event was held at the parade ground of 6th ID inside Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in the first district of Maguidanao.

The 6th ID covers Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat provinces, several towns in Lanao del Sur and the cities of Cotabato and Tacurong.

The 206 privates, now officially part of 6th ID’s manpower, graduated from an extensive Army training at the division’s training school in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on November 28, 2019.