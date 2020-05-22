22 year old male student is BARMM's 12th COVID-19 positive

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive case in the region on Friday, May 22.

According to MOH Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, the 12th confirmed Covid-19 case in the BARMM is a 22 year-old male from the municipality of Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao province.

Dipatuan said that the patient, who is now in a stable conditon, is one of the 16 stranded students in Cebu City who availed the “Balik Probinsiya Program”.

He noted that all of the students, upon arrival in the province, directly observed strict quarantine.

“They were brought directly to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital. Hindi na sila nakauwi doon sa kani-kanilang lugar,” Dipatuan said.

[They were brought directly to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital. They weren’t allowed to go back to their respective homes.]

The students are currently quarantined at the isolation facility of Maguindanao Provincial Hospital.

Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid-19 Spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said “this development should not cause panic.”

“The patient is currently stable and underwent immediate isolation upon arrival,” Pendatun said.

“Moreover, the MOH is on top of the situation and providing adequate medical attention,” he added.

Pendatun stressed, “this however shows that our battle against COVID-19 is far from over therefore I’d like to once again remind the public to observe the guidelines set by the BIATF. We need everyone’s cooperation and understanding.”

The total number of Covid-19 cases in BARMM is now at 12 – with four (4) deaths, seven (7) recovered, and one (1) currently admitted. (Bureau of Public Information)