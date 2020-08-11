25 Midsayap residents hospitalized for amoebiasis

NORTH COTABATO --- Dysentery downed 25 villagers in a flood-stricken agricultural area in Barangay Nalin 2 in Midsayap town, now in hospitals being rehydrated and treated for intestinal bacterial infection.

Barangay Nalin 2 officials told reporters Tuesday the patients first had painful, recurring abdominal spasms and, subsequently, loose bowel movement while writhing in headache and body malaise.

The Midsayap municipal health office is still trying to determine if the victims, all from Purok 6 in Barangay Nalin, contracted either cholera or amoebic dysentery based on stool samples collected from them.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Tuesday she has dispatched a team from the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council to check on the reported dysentery outbreak in Barangay Nalin 2, an interior area in Midsayap town.

Sources from the Midsayap local government unit said the affected villagers get drinking water from a community artesian well on a residential area hit by flashfloods last week.

The manual water pump from where they get drinking water is surrounded with houses with shallow septic tanks, mostly without concrete enclosures, according to community elders.

“We will attend to the needs of the residents there who got sick,” Catamco said.

Catamco said he will also dispatch engineers to study immediate interventions meant to provide the affected village a steady source of safe drinking water.