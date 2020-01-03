26 hurt in Kidapawan City bus mishap

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 26 persons were injured when a passenger bus fell off a roadside canal after its driver lost control of the steering wheel at about 2 a.m. today.

Lt. Colonel Bernard Tayong, speaking for police in North Cotabato, said all the injured passengers, including its driver Jimmy Jose, are now getting medication at North Cotabato provincial hospital in Barangay Amas here.

Jose, driver of Mindanao Star bus with body number 15676, told police that he lost control of the vehicle due to slippery road.

“It was raining overnight in Kidapawan and at the time of the mishap the road was still wet,” Tayong told Radyo Bida Kidapawan.

He said the bus, heading to Cotabato City from Davao City, left the Kidapawan integrated bus terminal at past 2 a.m. It has 26 people on board, including the driver and the bus conductor, he added.

The bus skidded to the right side of the road and landed in a shallow roadside ditch in Kilometer 110.

“Nobody was in critical condition but the experience was unforgettable for the passengers, many had just concluded its yuletide vacation,” Tayong added.

The portion of the highway where the mishap happened was a five kilometer straight and descending road. The area is known as accident prone.