3 arrested for selling unbranded rubbing alcohol

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- Three large-scale suppliers of rubbing alcohol in unmarked containers fell in separate police entrapment operations Tuesday.

Carina Arellano Caren, Mariejo Castillare Dizon and Peter Paul Distor, who also failed to show permits to engage in distribution of rubbing alcohol, are now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-12.

They were arrested one after another in separate stings Tuesday laid by CIDG-12 agents and personnel of the Department of Trade and Industry-12.

The operations that resulted in their arrest were premised on tips from vigilant residents privy to their clandestine large-scale vending of unbranded rubbing alcohol in Kidapawan City and nearby towns in North Cotabato.

The separate stings that led to their arrest were carried out with the help of the Kidapawan City police and the North Cotabato provincial police office.

The three suspects voluntarily yielded when they learned that they had sold boxes of bottled alcohol to CIDG-12 agents disguised as buyers.

The CIDG-12 will prosecute Caren, Dizon and Distor for violation of the Consumers Act of the Philippines and the Food and Drugs Act that prohibits sale of such products without corresponding clearances from the DTI and the Food and Drug Authority.