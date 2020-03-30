3 Cotabato Towns chosen pilot areas for rolling tienda

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Mindanao Development Authority (MINDA) Chairman Emmanuel Piñol paid a visit to Governor Nancy A. Catamco’s office today March 30, 2020 at the Provincial Governor's Office, Capitol Compound, Amas, Kidapawan City and discussed with the department heads, the different programs the MINDA could implement in the province of Cotabato.

MINDA Chair Piñol presented to Governor Catamco and department heads the Self-Sustaining Food Sufficiency Strategy (SSFSS) that will help the province of Cotabato to be more agriculturally productive and self-sustaining.

Another topic discussed was the launching of MINDA Tienda a rolling store that will visit different municipalities of the province to sell local products of the farmers such rice, vegetable, livestock and basic commodities in partnership with the Provincial Government of Cotabato.

The municipalities of Pigcawayan, Arakan, and Banisilan each representing the three legislative districts been identified as pilot areas for the “Rolling Tienda.”

Governor Catamco thanked Piñol and said that a rolling store is a wise initiative in supporting and promoting local products. It is timely because as of now the entire Philippines is under the state of public health emergency because of COVID-19 threat.

“With this MINDA tienda initiative we are helping our local farmers by buying their products and in one way or another we are also introducing to the constituents of the province to patronize the locally-produced products of Cotabateño farmers,” the governor said.

The governor also added that the provincial government is always willing to work with different line agencies and open to accept fresh and new ideas for the benefit of Cotabateños.//pgo-idcd//