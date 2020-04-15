3 COVID-19 PUIs die in Soccsksargen region
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region on Tuesday reported that three persons under investigation of COVID-19 have died with two of them having tested negative of the virus while the results of the third fatality was still pending before the DOH.
IN a bulletin and situation report, DOH-12 said two of the fatalities were from South Cotabato and the third is from Gen. SAntos City.
All died of respiratory related diseases.
To date, there are now 15 confirmed COVID-19 positive in the region and only one has died. There were 20 PUIs death as of April 14.
Soccsksargen region is comprise of the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal and Gen. Santos.
